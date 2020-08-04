Syracuse Firefighters investigating fire in Eastwood on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters fought flames through the extreme heat and humidity on Sunday.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a fire on South Collingwood Avenue in Eastwood.
A 2 and a half story home with 2 apartments had smoke billowing from the eaves.
One person was home when firefighters arrived. The person had been alerted of the fire by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the roof.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes.
The fire began in the attic but the cause is still under investigation.
The American Red Cross is helping the 2 families who lived in the apartments.
