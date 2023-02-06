SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) worked hard last night, Sunday, February 5 to successfully put out a fire in 20 minutes in Syracuse’s Eastwood Neighborhood.

SFD was alerted at 8:40 p.m. by the 911 Center to a possible fire on 231 Mosley Drive and firefighters from Station 17 (South Midler Avenue) were on the scene in under three minutes.

When firefighters arrived, they noted that smoke was coming from the eaves on the roof and the attic of the one-and-a-half-story home.

Crews stretched hoses into the structure when they were met by the occupants, who were exiting the house. The occupants escaped the flames on their own, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters took a brief search around the house before locating the fire in a hall closet on the second floor, which was burning and extending into an attic space above.

Using hand tools, hoses, and a coordinated effort, crews were able to extinguish the fire and cut off the further extension. Firefighters declared the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Firefighters first protected the occupant’s personal belongings with tarps before performing an extensive “overhaul”.” This labor-intensive process” which involves making holes in walls and ceilings in the fire area, allowing firefighters to check for fire extension in hidden areas, to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

In total, 38 firefighters responded to this incident including command and support staff including National Grid, Syracuse Police, AMR, and the American Red Cross were also on the scene.

Two occupants were displaced by the fire. No firefighters were injured.