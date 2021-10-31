Syracuse Firefighters put out residential fire in under ten minutes Sunday morning, officials said

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Syracuse firefighters were called to 119 North Edwards Avenue, between James Street and Tyson Place, for a possible structure fire.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the first floor of the house and called 911, officials said. The first unit was on the scene in less than three minutes and reported a fire on the first floor of the two-story, single-family dwelling.

Officials said the sole occupant was able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival and met firefighters in front of the house.

Crews searched the house and confirmed no one else was trapped inside. Officials said the blaze was completely put out in less than ten minutes and damage to the structure was kept to a minimum. Officials believe the occupant will likely be able to continue living there.

No injuries were reported in this incident. Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.