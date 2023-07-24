SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse fire crews spent Monday morning battling two back-to-back house fires.

The first call went out shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Park Street, around the corner from DeMong Park.

When NewsChannel 9’s crew got to the scene, the fire was under control.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, there were no injuries.

Shortly after the first call went out, crews responded to a second house fire around 6:30 a.m.

This one was along Mather Street near Lincoln Park.

The Syracuse Fire Department said the home was empty and there were no injuries.