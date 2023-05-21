SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department took the time to recognize the heroic and valiant efforts of its members as it held its annual Awards presentation and

Promotion Ceremony at the National Veterans Resource Center on Saturday night, May 20.

Among the awards earned by firefighters were medals of honor and valor and for the first time in over four years the department’s top two awards, The Francis Hendrix Medal and the Arthur Jenkins Medal were presented.

At the event, Chief Of Fire Michael Monds was joined on stage by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens and Fire Department Command Staff to present awards to members of the Syracuse Fire Department, as well as swear in newly commissioned fire department officers.

Photos provided by SFD Photos provided by SFD Photos provided by SFD

Honorees were nominated for awards based on their actions at emergency scenes and are evaluated and chosen by a committee of their peers. Awards were presented for acts of heroism and bravery that took place during the calendar year 2022.

The ceremony also featured a swearing-in for Fire Department Officers promoted since 2019. Regular recognition for these promotions had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former NewsChannel 9 anchor Dan Cummings served as emcee of the evenings ceremonies.