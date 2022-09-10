Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse firefighters rescued two workers trapped in the bucket of their boom lift in front of Crouse Hospital Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say the two were washing windows on the 7th floor of the building, 85 feet in the air, when a malfunction caused the boom lift to make contact and tip against the building.

The person who called 911 was inside the building and talking with the workers until firefighters arrived. Rescue workers determined the workers were not hurt but were told to remain in their bucket. Firefighters also noticed that one of the wheels of the lift was off the ground.

A Syracuse Fire Department aerial ladder truck was moved into position to begin rescue efforts. Firefighters climbed the 110-foot aerial ladder and rigged a rope system to maintain fall protection for the workers.

The two workers were then taken from the damaged boom onto the SFD aerial truck while connected to a safety and their own protective harnesses.

They were assisted down the aerial ladder by firefighters. The workers were not hurt and safely made it to ground.