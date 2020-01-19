Closings
Syracuse firefighters rescue woman who fell through ice into Onondaga Creek

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse firefighters made a swift rescue Sunday afternoon after a woman fell through the ice and into Onondaga Creek near Harborside Drive.

Firefighters responded just before 1:15 p.m.

Crews were able to get a rope around the woman, and with the help of two Syracuse Police Officers, pull her from the icy creek within 15 minutes.

The woman’s condition is unknown but she was conscious when she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

