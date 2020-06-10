Syracuse firefighters respond to West Seneca Turnpike house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire on West Seneca Turnpike just after 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the back of the two-story home. The fire happened in a first-floor room near the back of the house.

No one was home at the time, and fire investigators are working to determine a cause.