One person taken to the hospital after a fire on Wadsworth Street Saturday, according to SFD Chief

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse fire crews responded to the 1200 block of Wadsworth Street on the city’s Northside Saturday afternoon to a fire that started in the attic of a home.

When they got to the scene there was smoke coming from the home and officials say it was determined that there were no working smoke detectors in the home. SFD says that they were able to contain the fire to the attic.

The Syracuse Fire Department’s Chief says that one person was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are still looking into the cause.

Officials say the fire was reported by several people passing by who also immediately began banging on the front door to alert the occupant. They are encouraging anyone who sees or smells smoke coming from a structure to call 911 immediately.