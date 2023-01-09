SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters saved a person who fell into the Onondaga Creek off the Dickerson Street bridge near South Clinton Street on Monday, January 9.

The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) was alerted by the 911 center around 10:08 a.m. of a person that may have landed in the water, and when firefighters arrived, they found the victim on the rocky bank of the creek.

Firefighters from Station 1 (900 S. State St.) and Station 6 (601 S. West St.) were on the scene in under 2 minutes. In the initial report, it stated that the victim may have landed in the water but upon arrival, Firefighters found the patient on the rocky bank of the creek unable to escape due their injuries.

Firefighters immediately assessed the situation and got to work on a plan to rescue the victim. Additional units and equipment were requested to assist while rescuers made their way to the victim and dealt with injuries.

Firefighters used ropes, a specially designed stretcher, and a stokes basket to carefully lift the victim up a steep embankment, to a waiting ambulance. The victim was then transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time according to SFD.

Photo provided by SFD Photo provided by SFD

The Rescue Company Firefighters are certified rope rescue technicians and train often for situations like this. Below-grade incident locations with fast-moving water nearby along with freezing temperatures create unique challenges for rescuers.

SFD thanks its partners at the 911 Center, Syracuse Police, and AMR.