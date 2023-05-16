SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly 300 submissions and several public forums, Adapt CNY’s Syracuse Flag Initiative has revealed semifinalists for the Syracuse City Flag competition, and is now asking for the public’s help in deciding the winner.

The final four design proposals have been presented to the Syracuse Common Council, marking the beginning of the final stage of the proposal for a new flag for the city, which hasn’t been changed since 1915.

The public feedback portion of the process has started today, May 16, where city residents can rank their preference among the semifinalists.

“The goal of this flag redesign initiative is to select a new symbol for the City of Syracuse which

encapsulates Syracuse’s history, present and bright future,” stated Adapt CNY.

This new contest — which keeps the spirit of its forerunner over a century ago — seeks to create a new symbol for the city, designed and chosen by the people who live there.

The Unity Flag

Courtesy of Adapt CNY

“The ‘Unity’ flag design boldly celebrates the City of Syracuse’s rich history, central location, and unique character. Its simple yet striking design carries powerful messages of unity, nature, and place. The four inward-facing arrows symbolize Syracuse’s historical significance as a crossroad for democracy, commerce, and innovation. This flag serves as a unifying symbol for all who call and have called Syracuse home, yesterday, today and for generations to come. So fly it high, Syracusans, and show your pride in being part of the fabric of this one-of-a-kind city.”

The flag design was submitted by Shane LaChance.

The Evening Tree

Courtesy of Adapt CNY

“This flag was designed to be not just a flag of Syracuse but one of Central New York. The colors, orange, white, and blue, represent courage, harmony, and freedom respectively and depicts a winter evening sky over Onondaga Lake. The tree represents the Haudenosaunee as well as the future growth of the city. The circular charge intersecting the white line creates the alchemical symbol for salt, one of the most important industries in the city’s history. Finally, the eleven-pointed star stands for New York State, the eleventh state to ratify the Constitution.”

The flag design was submitted by Ryan Kostusiak.

The First Light Flag

Courtesy of Adapt CNY

“The First Light flag represents our land, our people, our hopes, and our dreams. The six-pointed star symbolizes the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee and the six historical names by which Syracuse has officially been known. The triangles represent the hills of Onondaga and the Onondaga Valley. The orange color symbolizes the sun and restoration. The azure blue color symbolizes Onondaga Lake and perseverance. The navy blue color symbolizes the hills of Onondaga and industriousness. The white color symbolizes salt, snow, and peace.”

The flag design was submitted by Eric Hart.

The Grain of Glory

Courtesy of Adapt CNY

“One of Syracuse’s nicknames is ‘Salt City’ because of its salt springs, and the city was a top salt producer in the country for much of the 19th century. If you look at salt under a microscope, it looks like a cube or a square/diamond with a smaller indent in the middle. This shape under a microscope is specifically unique only to salt! Therefore, I used it as inspiration for the shape that is in the middle of the flag. I purposely tilted the square/diamond salt symbol to depict a hill/mountain. This is to represent the Onondaga Nation who are named the ‘People of the Hills.’ Syracuse used to be one of the major stops/crossroads on the Erie Canal, which flowed directly through downtown. The Canal brought major growth and prosperity to the city and represents the blue line that goes across the middle of the flag.”

This flag design was submitted by Sophia Jaberi.

Syracuse city residents can now rank the semifinalists and provide comments in an online form.

Instructions on the process are available at the feedback page. The final day to leave feedback and rankings is Tuesday, June 6.

When will the winning flag be chosen?

Flag designs were evaluated based on the Five Principles of Good Flag Design: meaningful symbolism, 2-3 basic colors, a lack of lettering/seals, relative simplicity, and distinctiveness.

In addition to offering an opportunity to comment on the semifinalists online, representatives of the community will be at libraries, community centers and various community events over the next three weeks will gather feedback on paper and answer questions about the process.

The Flag Committee will meet again to discuss the outcomes of the public feedback and will present the final winner of the competition to the Common Council on June 14, which is also Flag Day.

The Syracuse Common Council will then vote on June 20 on the Committee’s recommended new flag of the city.

More can be learned about the four finalists here.