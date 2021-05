SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–If you’re looking to help support local businesses, you’ve got the perfect opportunity every Wednesday as food trucks stop by Great Northern Mall’s parking lot.

Folks stopped by on Wednesday afternoon to see what was being served up. This is all part of the Syracuse Food Truck Takeover happening every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can either take out or have a picnic with your friends.

This recurring event is all thanks to the Syracuse food truck association.