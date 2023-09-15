SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Food Trucks Foodie Fest is set to take over Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds on Sept. 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event — which includes a jam-packed lineup of food, fun and live music — will be the last major food festival put on by the Syracuse Food Truck Association during the 2023 season.

The Foodie Fest will feature more than 40 locally owned food trucks from across Central New York serving low-cost ($3-$5) samples and full menu items.

Bands including, Joe Whiting Band, Prime Time, Jes Sheldon & The Stewards of Sol and Sophistafunk will be performing live music all day.

There will also be over 50 local artists and vendors featured at Artisan Village inside the Science & Industry building.

Kids are welcome too and can play at the KidZone, featuring free and low-cost activities for families, as well as the GameZone by GB Gaming.

This year’s community partners for the festival include the Book Van-Go and The Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes. If you want to score some extra Food Truck Bucks, trade in a children’s book! The first 100 guests who bring a new children’s book to donate will receive a $5 voucher.

The Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes are also holding a Broom raffle on stage at 6:15 p.m. before the headlining band! Get your raffle tickets at the booth near the main gate and catch the Witchy Women performances at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. throughout the festival grounds!

Tickets for the festival are $5 for the Presale General Admission and $10 after Sept. 22 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Parking is free to the public in the Brown Lot at the Fairgrounds.

Read below for lists of all food trucks, music performances and vendors.

Syracuse Food Trucks Foodie Fest line-up & Featured Low-Cost Sample Items:

Cue-Dogs – Chicken Tenders & Fries

Byblos Street Grill – Pumpkin & Apple Baklava

Toss & Fire – Street Corn Pizza

Leo’s Donut Factory – Lemon Bar Donuts

Carvel Dewitt – Carvel Soft Serve

Exhale Cafe & Bake Shop – Apple Pie Cake Cup

Mamacita’s Food Truck – Spicy Chicken Philly Empanada

D&G’s Mac and Cheese – Gold Standard Mac & Cheese

The Birdsong Café – Caramel Apple Waffle

The Spud Shack – Hot Cheeto Cheese Fries

Ma & Pa’s Fair Trailer – Apple Pie Funnel Cake

Fair Deli – Bourbon BBQ Mac & Cheese

The Angry Pig – Brisket & Cheddar Tots

Ali Baba Food Truck – Rice Bowl

Skippy’s Ice Cream – Smore’s Sundae

Ellen’s Eatery – Ultimate BLT

Grub on the Run – Chicken Chunks & Fries

Yum Yum Shack – Mac & Cheese Eggroll

Phokouttahere – Shaking Beef

Calle Tropical – Empanada Smore

Christiano’s Kitchen – Christiano’s Calamari

Baja Cali Taco Co – Chicken Enchilada Soup

Bob Barker’s – Southwest Tot’s

Oompa Loompyas – Specialty Sampler – Crab n Bacon Stuffed Shrimp and Loaded Baked Potato

Baga Bowls on the Go – Harvest Flight

Pit Stop Taco Shop – Pork Adobada Street Taco

Driftwood BBQ Catering – Driftwood BBQ Boat

Barlow’s – Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

Silo Fry Stand – Pesto Fries

Silo Food Truck – Spicy Orgasmac

Muzzi’s D’italia Ice – Cannoli Cone

Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food – Combo Bop

Wrap N Roll – Mini Chicken Caesar Wrap

Elm Street Tacos – Naughty Taco

PB&J’s Lunch Box – Grilled PB&J

Johnny Gee’s – Baked Beans

The Saucy Sandwich – Meatball Slider

Bold Coast Lobster Co – Mini Shrimp Taco

Saltin’ in the City – Chicken Spiedie

Music Schedule – Chevy Court Stage

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. — Evan Fairchild

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Joe Whiting Band

2:45 p.m. – 4:15 pm. — Prime Time

4:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — Jes Sheldon & The Stewards of Sol

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Sophistafunk

Artisan Village artists and vendors: