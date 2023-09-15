SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Food Trucks Foodie Fest is set to take over Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds on Sept. 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The event — which includes a jam-packed lineup of food, fun and live music — will be the last major food festival put on by the Syracuse Food Truck Association during the 2023 season.
The Foodie Fest will feature more than 40 locally owned food trucks from across Central New York serving low-cost ($3-$5) samples and full menu items.
Bands including, Joe Whiting Band, Prime Time, Jes Sheldon & The Stewards of Sol and Sophistafunk will be performing live music all day.
There will also be over 50 local artists and vendors featured at Artisan Village inside the Science & Industry building.
Kids are welcome too and can play at the KidZone, featuring free and low-cost activities for families, as well as the GameZone by GB Gaming.
This year’s community partners for the festival include the Book Van-Go and The Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes. If you want to score some extra Food Truck Bucks, trade in a children’s book! The first 100 guests who bring a new children’s book to donate will receive a $5 voucher.
The Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes are also holding a Broom raffle on stage at 6:15 p.m. before the headlining band! Get your raffle tickets at the booth near the main gate and catch the Witchy Women performances at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. throughout the festival grounds!
Tickets for the festival are $5 for the Presale General Admission and $10 after Sept. 22 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Parking is free to the public in the Brown Lot at the Fairgrounds.
Read below for lists of all food trucks, music performances and vendors.
Syracuse Food Trucks Foodie Fest line-up & Featured Low-Cost Sample Items:
- Cue-Dogs – Chicken Tenders & Fries
- Byblos Street Grill – Pumpkin & Apple Baklava
- Toss & Fire – Street Corn Pizza
- Leo’s Donut Factory – Lemon Bar Donuts
- Carvel Dewitt – Carvel Soft Serve
- Exhale Cafe & Bake Shop – Apple Pie Cake Cup
- Mamacita’s Food Truck – Spicy Chicken Philly Empanada
- D&G’s Mac and Cheese – Gold Standard Mac & Cheese
- The Birdsong Café – Caramel Apple Waffle
- The Spud Shack – Hot Cheeto Cheese Fries
- Ma & Pa’s Fair Trailer – Apple Pie Funnel Cake
- Fair Deli – Bourbon BBQ Mac & Cheese
- The Angry Pig – Brisket & Cheddar Tots
- Ali Baba Food Truck – Rice Bowl
- Skippy’s Ice Cream – Smore’s Sundae
- Ellen’s Eatery – Ultimate BLT
- Grub on the Run – Chicken Chunks & Fries
- Yum Yum Shack – Mac & Cheese Eggroll
- Phokouttahere – Shaking Beef
- Calle Tropical – Empanada Smore
- Christiano’s Kitchen – Christiano’s Calamari
- Baja Cali Taco Co – Chicken Enchilada Soup
- Bob Barker’s – Southwest Tot’s
- Oompa Loompyas – Specialty Sampler – Crab n Bacon Stuffed Shrimp and Loaded Baked Potato
- Baga Bowls on the Go – Harvest Flight
- Pit Stop Taco Shop – Pork Adobada Street Taco
- Driftwood BBQ Catering – Driftwood BBQ Boat
- Barlow’s – Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
- Silo Fry Stand – Pesto Fries
- Silo Food Truck – Spicy Orgasmac
- Muzzi’s D’italia Ice – Cannoli Cone
- Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food – Combo Bop
- Wrap N Roll – Mini Chicken Caesar Wrap
- Elm Street Tacos – Naughty Taco
- PB&J’s Lunch Box – Grilled PB&J
- Johnny Gee’s – Baked Beans
- The Saucy Sandwich – Meatball Slider
- Bold Coast Lobster Co – Mini Shrimp Taco
- Saltin’ in the City – Chicken Spiedie
Music Schedule – Chevy Court Stage
- 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. — Evan Fairchild
- 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Joe Whiting Band
- 2:45 p.m. – 4:15 pm. — Prime Time
- 4:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — Jes Sheldon & The Stewards of Sol
- 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Sophistafunk
Artisan Village artists and vendors:
- Pocketbooks & Pages
- Walking Miss Daisy Pet Accessories
- Adirondack Crystalry
- Allie B. Creates
- AM Artful Landscapes
- Ann’s Midnite Creations
- Artwork By Barry Lee
- BD Designs
- Bernhards Bay Redneck Windchimes
- BidwellbyDesign
- Brew Chew Beef Jerky
- Broasters Coffee Company
- Cardinal Signs
- Crochet By Ashton
- DaphneDesigns
- Dotson Designs
- Earrings By Emily
- Earthquake Spices
- Farm Girl Honey
- Fox Den Gallery
- Indigo creek candles
- Jenuine’s Gems
- Jinxed Crochet
- Karma Creations by Amy Iselin
- KasamaPositivity
- Keeping it Personal
- KJL Woodcrafts
- Paint and Pen by Lori
- Painting By ME
- Pampered Chef
- PaperPie
- Peems Pretties LLC
- Piece by Piece Stained Glass
- R.S. Henna
- Raditive Prints
- RavenHuff Acres
- Ravens Nest Emporium
- Readings By Jessica
- Selaci the Artist
- Sloppy Kisses Dog Treats
- Stay Golden Soy
- The Maiden Hand Shoppe
- The Stitch Witches
- Thompson’s Treasures
- ThreeCcreations
- Toni’s Welded Wonders
- Waggley Wear
- Woodpecker Turnings
- 315-Sparkle
- Liza Coco Art
- Maria’s Fabric and Fiber
- Maslin’s Guarden
- Old Dog, New Style