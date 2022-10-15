SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In 1987 Bryan De Palma’s film The Untouchables was released garnering an Oscar nomination for its musical score and featuring performances from Robert DiNero, Kevin Costner, and Sean Connery.

The name was fitting because across the country from Hollywood, a college football program in Central New York was capping off an untouchable start to their season. The 1987 Syracuse Football team, led by Quarterback Don McPherson defeated the reigning champion Penn State Nittany Lions in front of a sold-out crowd in the Dome to improve to 6-0 on the year.

Little did fans know at the time, but they would have to wait 35 years to see a Syracuse football team get off to a 6-0 start when Syracuse welcomed NC State to the now JMA Wireless Dome.

It was the first meeting between top 20 teams at the Dome since 2001 and Syracuse did not disappoint their fans who had high hopes coming into the game.

“We’ve beaten NC State before when they were ranked, we’ve beaten Clemson before when they were ranked, now we are ranked,” Justin Green said, “Let’s go, let’s show everybody what we can do!”

It was a sold-out crowd in 1987 and history repeated itself again on Saturday afternoon.

“Syracuse has not been ranked this high for a long long time and it’s going to be a sold-out house it’s going to be really loud inside we can’t wait to go inside.”

Now that the team has matched ’87 it’s time to look ahead to next week and write their own script.