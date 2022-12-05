SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the Syracuse Football season might have started better than it finished, a spot in the bowl game means they can enjoy one last ride.

“I’m one of those old soul guys that still believe in the bowl system and that way everybody gets an opportunity to be 0-1 or 1-0 in the bowl season,” Head Coach Dino Babers said. “The season ended at 7-5 and now this gives us an opportunity to win the bowl and be 1-0.”

It also gives die-hard fans like Mark Cupelo a chance to watch his favorite team play one more time, as well as, a chance to prove some nay-sayers wrong.

“I predicted to some friends early on that we’d win eight games this year and they laughed at me like you wouldn’t believe,” Cupelo said. “So one more to go and we’ll get to that eight and I’ll have that last laugh.”

As Syracuse prepares to travel to Yankee Stadium for the team’s third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, Cupelo is doing the same. It is a special experience, especially as a Yankee fan.

“An iconic venue, and being a hardcore Yankee fan as well. I always enjoy going to Yankee games, let’s be honest. Not a great place to watch a football game. Sight lines are not the best, but that’s almost secondary to the experience,” Cupelo continued.

The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on December 29 at 2 p.m.