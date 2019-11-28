Syracuse four-game winning streak snapped by Oklahoma State

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Elijah Hughes poured in a career-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough as Syracuse fell in the semifinals of the NIT season tip-off to Oklahoma State 86-72.

SU was held without a field goal for the first seven minutes of the game. Hughes and Buddy Boeheim helped to spark a 25-5 run, as the Orange led by nine with eight minutes to go in the first half.

The Cowboys though would close the first half on a 29-10 run, as Oklahoma State took a 43-31 lead into the break.

Elijah Hughes would cut the Oklahoma State lead to nine with just over ten minutes to play. The Cowboys answered scoring the next six points to put the game away.

Syracuse struggled from behind the arc. SU finished the game 8-31 from three-point range, and just 19-56 from the field.

Freshman Joe Girard III was the only other player besides Hughes to score in double figures. JG3 chipped in 12 points, and added nine assists.

Syracuse drops to 4-2 overall (0-1 in the ACC).

SU will take on Penn State on Friday in the consolation game at 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.