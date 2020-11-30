Syracuse gas station hit by gun fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse gas station was hit by gun fire on Sunday night.

Syracuse Police got a call just after 6 p.m. that shots were fired at the Citgo Gas Station on East Genesee Street. When officers arrived, they found the building has been hit twice, and one of the bullets had entered the store. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information, call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

