Syracuse gathers for Save the Post Office Rally

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ballot battle continues all across the nation and in Syracuse Saturday, as protesters put purpose to the pavement for what they’re calling “Save the Post Office Saturday.”

In Clinton Square, neighbors raised their voices to make sure the postal service is up to the task to handle the influx of mail-in ballots.

They’re defending the post office so neighbors can still rely on the postal service to get bills, letters, passports, and vote by mail. All of which can be delayed by funding problems.

Now neighbors are pushing to make sure their services don’t get taken away.

Throughout the pandemic, postal workers have been keeping the country connected, providing for businesses, households and more. But after changes brought by the Postmaster General, like removing high-speed sorting machines and collection boxes, and no longer prioritizing election mail, neighbors are fighting back.







“There are a lot of things that the post office does besides delivering mail and it should be safe. And it is,” Cheryl Matt, a retired post master to several parts of Central New York, says.

Curtis Chaplin from Last Chance for Change tells NewsChannel 9, “When things slow down and when people aren’t getting what they want, or what they already expect, now you’re going to cause chaos and confusion.”

Lorraine Rapp, a post office supporter adds, “We’re in a pandemic. What are we supposed to do? People don’t want to get sick. We’re entitled to the right to vote now more than ever. It is our American right.”

Delivering mail-in ballots is just one of the essential functions the post office plays.

People in rural communities, seniors and those with disabilities all depend on the the post office to deliver essential medications and other daily needs. Providing something for everyone.

“Traditionally people take it for granted, but it’s nice to see all shapes, sizes and colors here promoting the postal service. Everybody is touched by the postal service everyday. whether you get a piece of mail or not. Because it really does connect our country, it’s the thread that connects the fabric of our democracy,” Matt says.

Democratic Congressional Candidate Dana Balter was at the event Saturday. Representative John Katko has also shown support to additional funding for the post office.