SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –

As of 2 pm Saturday Syracuse reached 90 degrees for the first time in 2022.

The average first date of 90 degree weather typically comes around June 5th so we are a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.

Although we might see the temperature rise another couple of degrees this afternoon, we likely will not tie or break the record high temperature for the date of 96 set in 1977.

Our first 90 degree day of 2021 came on May 20th, a day earlier than this year.

With the heat later this afternoon could come a few scattered strong thunderstorms. Click here to keep an eye on things on Live Doppler 9.