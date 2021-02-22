Syracuse girl battling rare cancer granted wish of new bedroom

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse girl who is battling a rare type of cancer has had her wish granted!

What was Laila Davis’ wish? A complete bedroom makeover!

(Make-A-Wish Central New York)

After contending with a cancer relapse, Davis was ready to focus on something positive.

Make-A-Wish Central New York worked with Bankers Healthcare Group to do the wish reveal. Representatives joined Davis’ family to unveil her bedroom makeover.

Her bedroom was redecorated with some of the following:

Four-post bed

Tree-inspired bookshelf

Desk

Dresser

Computer

Television

“Everyone came together to make this work for Laila and that’s pretty special,” said Davis’ mom Ashley Papworth. “We spend a lot of time at home and it’s really a nice space for Laila to enjoy.”

Davis met with wish-granting volunteers months ago and created a design for her room in Roblox.

According to Papworth, the timing of her daughter’s wish was perfect.

“It’s something to get her excited,” she said.

Davis was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2018 and has since then gone through chemotherapy, radiation and several doctor visits.

Her initial treatment was completed in 2020 and just when she was looking to remission, her symptoms returned.

Relapse has been very hard. We were on top of the world for a minute. Then it all came crashing down. Laila’s tumor is considered inoperable and there’s no next protocol. We’re trying a treatment plan now that’s experimental, immunotherapy and chemotherapy, and we’re hoping with radiation and chemo that her immune system can attack it. Ashley Papworth — Mother of Laila Davis

According to the Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann, the kind of hope that Papworth has is a “central focus of granting wishes for critically ill children like Laila.”

“Wishes provide so much more than a temporary escape from illness and treatment,” said Kuppermann. “They give children facing the worst experiences of their lives the opportunity to look forward, to step outside their illness and experience a sense of normalcy.”

While many kids’ wishes have been put on hold due to the pandemic, Make-A-Wish CNY has gone above and beyond to keep their kids engaged and make non-travel wishes come true as safely as possible. We had a lot of fun bringing Laila’s vision to life and we hope she loves her new room. Non-profits like Make-A-Wish need community support more than ever. This has been such a rewarding experience for the BHG team and we look forward to helping make more wishes come true in the future. Chris Panebianco — Chief Marketing Officer at Bankers Healthcare Group

Make-A-Wish Central New York also acknowledged Gowing Construction, the Camillus Lowes, and Gallagher Painting Plus for their time, product, and talent.