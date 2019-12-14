Syracuse group, focused on helping resettled refugees, wants to make sure every person is counted in 2020 Census

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nicole Watts moved to Syracuse’s North Side ten years ago with a mission to meld together the countless cultures of the nearly 15,000 resettled refugees who made a safe haven in Syracuse.

She made that move just after the last census.

Watts tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, “If you had said, in ten years, ‘you’re going to working with the census,’ I’d be like ‘yea, that’s not the thing we’re going to do.'”

But in her ten years of teaching immigrant families some of the basics of living in America, she’s learned just how important numbers derived from the census are.

Watts says, “As silly as it might seem, this little postcard, this little online survey-feeling thing that you’re doing, actually really has impact in the amount of dollars that come in, in the understanding of who belongs in this neighborhood, whose voice matters. ”

Watts applied for, and was granted $20,000 to help fund Hopeprint’s work for the census, which will include outreach and education of its families and neighbors about why the census matters and how to fill it out.

As many as one in three people who live in North Side neighborhoods missed the census ten years ago and were not counted.

Watts’ goal is to make sure every American, new or old, is counted.

The New York State Census Equity Fund announced its second round of grants, totaling $1,437,000, to 56 organizations to support efforts across the state to reach hard-to-count communities in the 2020 Census, including many in Central New York:

City of Syracuse: $20,000

Elder Life, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Center: $7,500

Living Independently is for Everyone at RCIL, Inc.: $12,500

Mid York Library System: $9,000

Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees: $11,500

Opportunities for Otsego: $17,000

Hopeprint Inc.: $20,000

Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga: $15,000

Community Action Partnership: $17,500

Central New York Total: $130,000

