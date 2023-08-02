SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On August 9, the Syracuse Peace Council and Veterans for Peace will be coming together to observe the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.

The event will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Syracuse Center for Peace and Social Justice located at 2013 East Genesee Street.

A procession will then start at 5 p.m. on Erie Boulevard and Westcott Street, going along the bike and pedestrian path, returning to the Syracuse Center for Peace and Social Justice at 6 p.m.

This commemoration event looks to honor the victims of the bombing, which claimed over 100,000 lives while also raising awareness about the ongoing implications of nuclear arms and advocate for a world without the threat of nuclear warfare, says the Syracuse Peace Council.

All community members are invited to this event.