Syracuse gun buyback program offers iPads, other rewards for turned in handguns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You now have the opportunity to turn in your handgun for a handheld device.

The City of Syracuse and Police Department are now offering that trade of iPads in exchange for guns as a part of a community gun buyback program.

The program will be held July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saint Lucy’s Pantry on Gifford Street. Anyone who returns a gun will be given a prepaid gift card, depending on the weapon’s style, and an iPad while supplies last.

No ID is needed, no questions will be asked. The guns must be turned in inside a plastic or paper bag.

This is all a part of the efforts to prevent gun violence in the City of Syracuse. On Monday, state senators Rachel May and John Mannion announced $100,000 in grants that will go towards combating gun violence in the city.