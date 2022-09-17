SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The largest gun show in the state was back in Syracuse this weekend, but not before some initial confusion as to whether or not it would be allowed.

New gun laws blocked people from carrying guns into certain public spaces labeled as sensitive areas but the governor’s office said the Center of Progress building where the show was held, did not fall under that category.

One of the show’s directors Marc Loveland said once they figured that out everything went smoothly.

“In prepping for this show,” he said, “One of the things that we were concerned about was the building we were in being a sensitive area.”

“The biggest hurdle that we had was making sure we interpreted the laws correctly,” he added, “So we could then give information to our vendors on what they might be able to bring and what they cant bring.”

Vendors like Greg Archambeau, who has been coming to the show for quite some time.

“It’s great,” he said, “I’ve seen these guys for over 30 years so it’s great it’s like a brotherhood and we have a great time.”

There is a reason he continues to come back, year, after year.

“We have over 1,000 tables,” Loveland said, “We have vendors who come from all over the place to come here, so with that and how the show is run by our president it really makes it the top top show in the state.”