SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Plan for some traffic in Syracuse on Sunday, March 20 as the Syracuse Half Marathon kicks off. Multiple streets, including several main roads, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

A traffic impact timetable can be seen below. The table is based on the expected time it will take the 3,000 runners and walkers to pass each section of the 13.1 mile course. Race organizers have also prepared a course map so you can plan your travels.

StreetFromToClosureReopening
S State StE Adams StErie Blvd2:00 a.m.12:00 p.m.
State StErie BlvdJames St7:50 a.m.8:05 a.m.
James St (EB Lanes Only)N State StShotwell Park7:55 a.m.8:25 a.m.
Shotwell ParkJames StSunnycrest Rd8:00 a.m.8:40 a.m.
Sunnycrest RdShotwell ParkMidler Ave8:05 a.m.8:45 a.m.
Edwards AveSunnycrest RdCoughlin Ave8:05 a.m.9:05 a.m.
Coughlin AveN Edwards AveFobes Ave8:10 a.m.9:10 a.m.
Fobes AveCoughlin AveArnett St8:10 a.m.9:10 a.m.
Arnett StFobes AveNorth Ave8:10 a.m.9:15 a.m.
Eastwood RdNorth AveGrant Blvd8:10 a.m.9:15 a.m.
Grant Blvd (WB Lanes)Eastwood RdDarlington Rd8:10 a.m.9:20 a.m.
Darlington RdGrant BlvdBriggs St8:15 a.m.9:30 a.m.
Briggs StDarlington RdWadsworth St8:15 a.m.9:40 a.m.
Wadsworth StBriggs StGrant Blvd8:20 a.m.9:45 a.m.
Grant Blvd (WB Lanes Only)Wadsworth StCourt St8:20 a.m.9:55 a.m.
Danforth StGrant BlvdN Alvord St8:25 a.m.10:00 a.m.
N Alvord StDanforth StCourt St8:25 a.m.10:05 a.m.
Court St (SB Lanes Only)N Salina StSolar St8:25 a.m.10:10 a.m.
W Kirkpatrick StSolar StSpencer St8:30 a.m.10:20 a.m.
Spencer StW Kirkpatrick StMaltbie St8:30 a.m.10:25 a.m.
Maltbie StSpencer StEvans St8:30 a.m.10:30 a.m.
Evans StMaltbie StPlum St8:35 a.m.10:30 a.m.
Plum StEvans StN Franklin St8:35 a.m.10:30 a.m.
N Franklin StPlum StW Genesee St8:35 a.m.10:30 a.m.
W Genesee StN Franklin StN Clinton St8:35 a.m.10:30 a.m.
Clinton StW Genesee StTallman St8:35 a.m.10:30 a.m.
Tallman StS Clinton StS Salina St8:40 a.m.10:45 a.m.
S Salina StRaynorAveErie Blvd8:45 a.m.11:00 a.m.
E Water StS Salina StS State St8:50 a.m.11:15 a.m.

During the race, Syracuse Police will direct traffic and allow vehicles to move forward in between runners. For questions, route detours, and more information, you can email Rick Streeter at syracusehalf@gmail.com.