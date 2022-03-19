SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Plan for some traffic in Syracuse on Sunday, March 20 as the Syracuse Half Marathon kicks off. Multiple streets, including several main roads, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

A traffic impact timetable can be seen below. The table is based on the expected time it will take the 3,000 runners and walkers to pass each section of the 13.1 mile course. Race organizers have also prepared a course map so you can plan your travels.

Street From To Closure Reopening S State St E Adams St Erie Blvd 2:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. State St Erie Blvd James St 7:50 a.m. 8:05 a.m. James St (EB Lanes Only) N State St Shotwell Park 7:55 a.m. 8:25 a.m. Shotwell Park James St Sunnycrest Rd 8:00 a.m. 8:40 a.m. Sunnycrest Rd Shotwell Park Midler Ave 8:05 a.m. 8:45 a.m. Edwards Ave Sunnycrest Rd Coughlin Ave 8:05 a.m. 9:05 a.m. Coughlin Ave N Edwards Ave Fobes Ave 8:10 a.m. 9:10 a.m. Fobes Ave Coughlin Ave Arnett St 8:10 a.m. 9:10 a.m. Arnett St Fobes Ave North Ave 8:10 a.m. 9:15 a.m. Eastwood Rd North Ave Grant Blvd 8:10 a.m. 9:15 a.m. Grant Blvd (WB Lanes) Eastwood Rd Darlington Rd 8:10 a.m. 9:20 a.m. Darlington Rd Grant Blvd Briggs St 8:15 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Briggs St Darlington Rd Wadsworth St 8:15 a.m. 9:40 a.m. Wadsworth St Briggs St Grant Blvd 8:20 a.m. 9:45 a.m. Grant Blvd (WB Lanes Only) Wadsworth St Court St 8:20 a.m. 9:55 a.m. Danforth St Grant Blvd N Alvord St 8:25 a.m. 10:00 a.m. N Alvord St Danforth St Court St 8:25 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Court St (SB Lanes Only) N Salina St Solar St 8:25 a.m. 10:10 a.m. W Kirkpatrick St Solar St Spencer St 8:30 a.m. 10:20 a.m. Spencer St W Kirkpatrick St Maltbie St 8:30 a.m. 10:25 a.m. Maltbie St Spencer St Evans St 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Evans St Maltbie St Plum St 8:35 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Plum St Evans St N Franklin St 8:35 a.m. 10:30 a.m. N Franklin St Plum St W Genesee St 8:35 a.m. 10:30 a.m. W Genesee St N Franklin St N Clinton St 8:35 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Clinton St W Genesee St Tallman St 8:35 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Tallman St S Clinton St S Salina St 8:40 a.m. 10:45 a.m. S Salina St RaynorAve Erie Blvd 8:45 a.m. 11:00 a.m. E Water St S Salina St S State St 8:50 a.m. 11:15 a.m.

During the race, Syracuse Police will direct traffic and allow vehicles to move forward in between runners. For questions, route detours, and more information, you can email Rick Streeter at syracusehalf@gmail.com.