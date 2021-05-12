Syracuse Hancock Airport adding ‘Syrenity’ bar and market to Terminal A

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upgrades are coming to the airport. Syracuse Hancock International Airport tweeted about the latest construction in Terminal A.

We're #SYRiously excited about the construction getting under way in Terminal A here at #SYR! Work began yesterday on the #SYRENITY Bar + Market, which will feature local #craftbeer & #wine, as well as a Grab & Go food component. ✈️🍺🍷🥪#DrinkLocal #Airport

CC: @delawarenorth pic.twitter.com/7ZC5L4AmiI — Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) May 11, 2021

A Syrenity bar and market is going up for grab-and-go food, as well as local beer and wine.