Syracuse Hancock Airport adding ‘Syrenity’ bar and market to Terminal A

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upgrades are coming to the airport. Syracuse Hancock International Airport tweeted about the latest construction in Terminal A.

A Syrenity bar and market is going up for grab-and-go food, as well as local beer and wine.

