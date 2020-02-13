Syracuse Hancock International Airport expecting 10% increase in travelers for winter break

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority says Syracuse Hancock International Airport will see a 10% increase in travelers for winter break.

SRAA says 59 flights have been added, compared to the same time last year, and Saturday, February 15 and Saturday, February 22 will be busy dates for travelers.

“Given our traffic projections, we will be going into overflow parking, so we are encouraging

folks to arrive early and allow themselves extra time for parking and to get through the security

checkpoint,” said Jason Terreri, Airport Director.

TSA officials remind travelers to arrive at least two hours early to allow enough time for security screenings before their flights.

