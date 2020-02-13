SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority says Syracuse Hancock International Airport will see a 10% increase in travelers for winter break.
SRAA says 59 flights have been added, compared to the same time last year, and Saturday, February 15 and Saturday, February 22 will be busy dates for travelers.
“Given our traffic projections, we will be going into overflow parking, so we are encouraging
folks to arrive early and allow themselves extra time for parking and to get through the security
checkpoint,” said Jason Terreri, Airport Director.
TSA officials remind travelers to arrive at least two hours early to allow enough time for security screenings before their flights.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- The MOST : Slimy Science and More!
- Syracuse Hancock International Airport expecting 10% increase in travelers for winter break
- Host Chat 02.13.20
- Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
- February 14 is the deadline to change party affiliation to vote in 2020 primary
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App