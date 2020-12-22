Syracuse Hancock International Airport installs acrylic shields at security checkpoints

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Transportation Security Administration is doing their part to stay safe during COVID-19. Recently, acrylic shields were installed at Syracuse Hancock International Airport’s security checkpoints. The protective barriers were installed in areas where TSA officers typically interact with passengers, including the travel document checking podiums, the divesting areas where travelers prepare their carry-on property for X-ray screening, and the property search areas.

“The installation of these shields is just one of many initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and employees,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “These shields provide an additional layer of protection to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”