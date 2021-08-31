Syracuse Hancock International Airport looking for feedback on nonstop destinations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced on Tuesday that the Syracuse Hancock International Airport has issues a survey and is interested in hearing what nonstop destinations the community would like to see at SYR in the future.

The airport has issued several surveys in the past and some have resulted in new service.

The survey can be found here and will help the airport’s Air Service Development team better understand the needs and wants of local travelers.

“We’re always interested in hearing from our community and learn more about what they are seeking,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Our Air Service Development team will then take this information to our airline partners – both those currently serving SYR and those who may do so in the future – and provide them data that shows real, tangible interest in particular routes

out of SYR.”

The survey will remain open through Sunday, September 19, 2021.

There are currently 27 destinations served by nonstop flights from SYR.