Syracuse Hancock International Airport needs your input to improve their travel options by Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re a frequent flyer, the deadline to help the Syracuse Hancock International Airport improve your travel experience is Monday. 

The airport launched a survey you can fill out anonymously. It’s short, but it can make a big difference and potentially bring new air service to the Syracuse area. 

Questions on the survey include how often you fly and where you like to travel.

Once the survey closes Monday, the airport will take your answers to its current carriers, and those not yet servicing Central New York, to show them where the demand is.

You can fill out the survey, by clicking here.

