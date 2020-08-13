Syracuse Hancock International Airport project forces temporary change to flight pattern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Hancock International Airport has temporarily closed its primary runway to allow for an important safety upgrade on the airfield. The airport is now using its secondary runway for all incoming and outgoing flights, causing a change to flight patterns.

“Our typical flight pattern, which arrive and depart to the east and west of this airport, we’ve had to shift to our secondary runway which is more southeast, northwest pattern,” Airport Executive Director Jason Terreri tells NewsChannel 9.

It is temporary, he says, and last will about 45 days until the main runway is reopened.

The closure of the main runway will allow for a $9 million FAA-funded safety improvement project to the taxiways at the Syracuse Airport.

Airport Director of Planning and Development, Brian Dorman, explains, “Essentially what this project consists of is removing the identified hotspots here at midfield and replacing them with a new taxiway here and also reconfiguring a new taxiway here as well.”

The FAA has identified four of these so-called ‘hot spots,’ areas of the airfield where both pilots and drivers of any kind of vehicle must be on the highest alert when in motion. The project will remove the four ‘hot spots’ and replace them with two brand new taxiways.

Terreri says, “This is one of many projects that we have. We’re continuing to always improve the customer experience here at the airport, as well as maintain the safety and security.”

They says this is a project that has been on the Airport Capital Improvement Plan for a few years.

The goal is to have the project finished around September 16, allowing them to reopen the primary runway and resume the normal flight pattern.

