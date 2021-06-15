Syracuse Hancock International Airport recognized as one of the safest in the country

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As travelers from Central New York start to travel across the country, they can be assured that the Syracuse Hancock International Airport is one of the safest in the country.

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced that the airport earned the Airports Council International Airport Health Accreditation.

“I cannot thank our team enough for all of the hard work they put in achieving this accreditation,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Travelers can feel confident returning to SYR knowing that our airport facilities remain safe and that precautions are being taken to reduce any risk to their health.”

Hancock International is one of just 41 airports to earn the accreditation.

The airport was evaluated by the ACI Aviation Business Recovery Task Force Recommendations.