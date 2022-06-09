(WSYR-TV) — Those interested in working for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Syracuse Hancock International Airport can attend a series of job fairs in June and July.

Both full and part-time positions are available with a starting wage of $18.59 an hour. Signing bonuses and retention incentives are available as well, with new hires who become TSA officers by the end of September receiving $2,000 and new hires getting $1,000 upon starting — and $1,000 after a year of employment.

TSA will be participating in several upcoming job fairs in June and July as follows:

A Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) Virtual Job Fair on June 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A New York State Department of Labor Virtual Job Fair on June 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A job fair at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the airline check-in level to the left of the escalators.

There is no experience in security necessary and training will be provided.

To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer.