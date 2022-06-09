(WSYR-TV) — Those interested in working for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Syracuse Hancock International Airport can attend a series of job fairs in June and July. 

Both full and part-time positions are available with a starting wage of $18.59 an hour. Signing bonuses and retention incentives are available as well, with new hires who become TSA officers by the end of September receiving $2,000 and new hires getting $1,000 upon starting — and $1,000 after a year of employment. 

TSA will be participating in several upcoming job fairs in June and July as follows: 

There is no experience in security necessary and training will be provided.  

To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer