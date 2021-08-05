Syracuse Hancock International Airport to undergo parking deck rehabilitation project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced on Thursday that the first phase of a multi-year Parking Deck Rehabilitation Project will commence Monday, August 9 at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

The northeast portion of each level of the parking deck have been closed, reducing the parking capacity of the parking deck by about 900 spots for the duration of the project.

The open parking lot and overflow lot will be available to accommodate travelers, according to airport officials.

They say that the north end of the parking deck has also been temporarily closed for the duration of the project. Travelers can enter on the south side.

The north passenger bridge from the parking deck to the terminal building will also be closed, as well as all stairwells on the north side of the parking deck.

Passengers are asked to follow signage to navigate between the parking deck and terminal building.