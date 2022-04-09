SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) and Southwest Airlines Co. celebrated the first nonstop flight between Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) Saturday morning.

The two, who announced the service back in December, will offer nonstop flights between Syracuse and Tampa are scheduled for Saturdays until September 2022. Southwest Airlines Co. is also the world’s largest operator of Boeing 737 aircraft, which will exclusively be used on this weekly flight.

“Adding this time-saving link on Saturdays between Syracuse and Tampa will have universal appeal,” said Adam Decaire, Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines. “Whether flying our Syracuse customers to the Gulf Coast, or on quick connections beyond to several dozen warm weather destinations, Central New York and the Finger Lakes are now within faster reach for people looking to cool off this summer and enjoy unique beauty in and around Syracuse.”

Friday morning, for the inaugural flight, passengers and crew were treated to a party with treats and giveaways. The flight was also given a ceremonial water cannon salute by SYR’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team.

The flight arrived from Tampa, Fl. around 9:30 a.m.