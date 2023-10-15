SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At 1:39 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, the Syracuse Fire Department Haz-Mat team was called to help the Solvay Fire Department with a possible hazardous materials fire at the Chemtrade Logistics Facility in Solvay.

Solvay fire units first arrived on the scene around 1:36 p.m. and found at least two dumpsters with chemical products inside of them that were on fire, producing large amounts of orange smoke. The dumpsters were outside of one of the buildings at the complex located at 24 Industrial Drive.

A photo of the smoke can be seen below:

Courtesy of Solvay Fire Department

The dumpsters burning were both 40-yard dumpsters, and the fire was spreading to a third. Solvay firefighters began spraying large amounts of water on the fire to contain it and used the reverse 911 system to warn residents in the area to shelter in place.

After roughly 45 minutes, Syracuse and Solvay firefighters extinguished the blaze, and the orange smoke began to dissipate.

Air monitoring at the scene confirmed there was no further hazard, and Solvay firefighters used the reverse 911 system to put an end to the shelter in place. There is no current hazard to the public due to this fire, SFD said.

No injuries occurred to civilians or fire personnel.