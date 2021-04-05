Syracuse Heart Challenge kicks off Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Syracuse Heart Walk won’t miss a beat. Now in its 37th year, the community event is going digital and adding new experiences. This year, the Syracuse Heart Challenge will expand on the annual Heart Walk, celebrating heart and stroke survivors, raising funds, and encouraging physical activity.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Kristin Thompson Henry, director of the Syracuse Heart Challenge. “This digital format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while staying safe and healthy. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Challenge their own.”

Participants are encouraged to move however, wherever, and whenever they can and share their pictures and stories by tagging @AHANewYork on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtag #SyrHeartWalk.

People can also download the Heart Walk app and join the Syracuse Heart Challenge by tracking their activity.

On Sunday, April 18, participants can also take part in a day of movement and inspiration to wrap up the 2021 Heart Challenge by doing any of the following:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

On the day of the event, everyone is encouraged to wear red and post pictures and videos to document their activity using #SyrHeartWalk.

To register, visit www.SyracuseHeartWalk.org.

The funds raised from the Syracuse Heart Challenge go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.