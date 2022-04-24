SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Heart Association did not miss a beat this year as hundreds of community members came together for the 2022 Syracuse Heart Walk at SRC Arena.

It is the first walk in person in two years due to the pandemic.

The heart challenge brought together loved ones of those that have lost their lives to heart disease and celebrating survivors like 2022 honoree Brian Howard. When Howard started having trouble breathing and walking over the summer, he knew something was not right. When he went to the DOCTOR, they found a heart blockage.

“Listen to your body and go to your doctor. This was found because of those two things. If I hadn’t had my annual physical, who knows with timing what would have happened. So, listen to your body, really listen to your body, and go see your doctor,” Howard said.

It is a message everyone can learn from. This year’s chairperson feels especially energized by the amount of people showing up both in person and online.

“It’s amazing to see everyone here today really connecting with the mission. The American Heart Association is a force for longer, healthier lives, and every dollar raised goes to life saving research, advocacy programs and education, and everyone here wants to be a part of that,” Keri Sweet Zavaglia said.

Every year 830,000 people die from heart disease; that is five times the population of Syracuse. That is why the heart association is continuing its fight to help everyone lead a healthier and longer life.

This year, NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith emceed the event along with WSYR Radio’s Dave Allen. The Heart Walk raised over $400,000. If you would like to donate, you can visit: www2.heart.org