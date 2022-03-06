SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Downton Syracuse will host a rally Sunday afternoon organized by the Syracuse Peace Council to call for an end of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Event organizers the march will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Forman Park on East Genesee Street and end at the James M. Hanley Federal Building, 100 S. Clinton St.

Once protesters finish their march, event organizers say a rally is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m in front of the Federal Building.

During the rally, several protestors, including Ukrainian-Americans are expected to speak and express their stance with Ukraine.

“We are inspired by war resisters and peace activists in both Ukraine and Russia, and those taking action against the war in the U.S. and around the world,” said Peace Council organizer Carol Baum.

