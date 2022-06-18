SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has been holding Juneteenth celebrations since 1988, 2022 marked the first since it was declared a National Holiday.

Kevin Hayes Sr., President of the Juneteenth Board of Directors and Organizer of the event, said that even after a break from the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, he was confident this year’s celebration would be as successful as ever.

“This is three years of thoughts that we held inside,” he said, “And now we are letting it all go today so I think this is going to be a really nice turnout.”

Henry Sr. along with some of the employees of his food business, Henry’s Hen House, all agree that with Juneteenth now being a National Holiday, it makes the annual celebration even more special.

“The fact that we can celebrate it finally and it be a national holiday is such a great thing,” Jelani Knight said, “I’m so happy that Syracuse is finally doing that and making a big festival out of it.”

Janiah Robinson agreed, saying it helps to make sure the meaning of the holiday is never forgotten.

“Its a huge, huge accomplishment to finally get Juneteenth as a national holiday, so just making sure that this holiday is never forgotten.”

Hayes Sr. echoed both of their thoughts, adding that he couldn’t feel better about the way the celebration went this year.

“This truly is our Independence Day,” Hayes Sr. said, “So to be recognized for that and to enjoy that with all of our folks out here and to showcase our culture to everyone else here, that’s it in a nutshell, I feel great.”

Along with the festival, there was a parade led by Grand Marshals Rasheada Caldwell, Syracuse common councilor, and Felisha Legette-Jack, Syracuse University Women`s Basketball coach.