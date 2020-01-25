Syracuse holds off Pittsburgh 69-61, extends winning streak to five games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange made it interesting in the second half against Pittsburgh after having a 20-point-lead in the first half, but the Orange were able to hang on and secure the 69-61 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Syracuse’s victory marks their fifth win in a row, their longest win streak of the year.

Buddy Boeheim was the star of the show early for the Orange, as he scored 18 first half points. Boeheim added three more in the second half to finish with 21. Syracuse also had a great contribution from Marek Dolezaj. The junior from Slovakia scored 17 points, added seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

Syracuse was on fire from the start on Saturday, leading Pittsburgh by as many as 20 points in the first half.

Pitt was able to cut into that lead before halftime, and trailed the Orange 32-21 at the break.

Much like the Virginia Tech game, Syracuse allowed their opponent back into the game in the second half, as the Panthers made it a three-point-game with under a minute to play.

An Elijah Hughes dunk put the Orange back up by five with 16 seconds left, and then free throws at the end resulted in Syracuse winning by eight.

Hughes, the ACC’s leading scorer, had an off-day, finishing with ten points as he missed all four of his three-point attempts. Hughes was still active on the defensive end though, swatting three shots and grabbing six rebounds.

Syracuse is now 13-7 on the year, and 6-3 in ACC play.

To watch Jim Boeheim’s press conference that followed the game, click here.

The Orange will travel to South Carolina on Tuesday to take on Clemson at 7 p.m. as they look to continue their win streak.

