Syracuse home without working smoke detectors badly damaged in fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse firefighters were called to an early morning house fire on First North Street Saturday. The home had no working smoke detectors, according to the department.

Crews from Station 2, just a few blocks from the north side home, were quickly able to respond around 12:16 a.m. and arrived just two minutes after the call.

The multi-family two-and-a-half-story home near the corner of Butternut Avenue was showing heavy fire on the second fire when firefighters arrived.

As additional crews arrived the fire was quickly extinguished and no victims were located.

Three occupants from the first floor were able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival. They are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The second floor of the home was badly damaged by smoke and fire. There were no reported injuries.