Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse home without working smoke detectors badly damaged in fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse firefighters were called to an early morning house fire on First North Street Saturday. The home had no working smoke detectors, according to the department.

Crews from Station 2, just a few blocks from the north side home, were quickly able to respond around 12:16 a.m. and arrived just two minutes after the call.

The multi-family two-and-a-half-story home near the corner of Butternut Avenue was showing heavy fire on the second fire when firefighters arrived.

As additional crews arrived the fire was quickly extinguished and no victims were located. 

Three occupants from the first floor were able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival. They are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The second floor of the home was badly damaged by smoke and fire. There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected