SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing investigation on the 200 block of Reed Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

53-year-old David Reynolds, of Syracuse, was found with several stab wounds after being involved in an altercation and suffered severe injuries. Reynolds was transported to Upstate Hospital where he then later died from his injuries.

Following the incident, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Department determined that the altercation occurred where Reynolds was found, on the 200 block of Reed Avenue.

A second Syracuse man was also found at the scene, 47-year-old Christopher Bieling.

Bieling had minor lacerations and was treated at Upstate Hospital as well.

Once he was treated at Upstate, Bieling was identified as the suspect and was charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Bieling was sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center, where he is waiting for arraignment.