SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year.

With the help of community partners and multiple organizations, Devendorf’s ED23 foundation held its 5th annual turkey giveaway.

“Everyone needs help at some time in their life,” Devendorf said, “And, you know, you see people from all different walks of life, all different cultures, races come together helping out people for a common cause.”

That cause was making sure community members have what they needed to be able to provide a thanksgiving meal for their families.

“We’ve given out 200 plus turkeys, and it feels good,” Devendorf said, “Not only to help people in the community but being able to get all these people around, like-minded people who just want to give a helping hand and help people out in their community. And that’s what it’s about.”

“The community has been so great to me” he added, “Just supporting me through the ups and downs.”

“So really, it’s the least I could do to be able to try to help out others in your community. That’s what continues to build the community up and make it better” he said, “We got to start where we’re living at.”