Syracuse hospitals see another spike in COVID-19 cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The number of people hospitalized in Syracuse hospitals due to COVID-19 continued to increase Tuesday.

In a Tweet from Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, he put the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at 155, up from 145 Monday. Twenty-seven are in intensive care units.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in New York following Halloween has put far more Central New York residents in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 than at any other time in the pandemic. See the chart below.

McMahon also reported two additional COVID-related deaths, both men. One was 79 and the other 93. He also reported the county recorded 214 new cases Tuesday, and had 2,056 active cases.

