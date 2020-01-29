Syracuse hosting 1st pond hockey tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hockey lovers will be heading to Hiawatha Lake this weekend for the first ever Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic.

Getting the lake ready for pond hockey has been an uphill battle. They have moved locations three times because Mother Nature has not been kind.

With time running out, late nights and early mornings of spraying a thin layer of water on the pond has been the only solution for getting the five to eight inches of ice needed to skate on the lake.

Now that the dream is becoming a reality, this weekend’s weather seems to be cooperating and, soon, the lake will feature five rinks each 100 feet long.

“Really, first year out of the game, we’re just hoping the warmth and weather cooperate,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “Obviously we want a safe event and something we can grow for years to come.”

Teams for the pond hockey tournament are already set, but anyone can stop by, grab some food and watch.

There will also be an open skate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday with rentals available until 1 p.m.

