(WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is hosting two in-person job fairs for its Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth programs Wednesday, March 23, and Saturday, March 26.

Next Wednesday’s job fair is from 5-7 p.m. and next Saturday’s fair is from 10-2 p.m., both will be held at the Bob Cecile Community Center.

A variety of job opportunities are available. Positions include:

Arts & Crafts Instructors

Certified Pool Operators

Fitness Instructors (youth and senior fitness and water exercise)

Lifeguards

Night Security

Park Maintenance

Summer Recreation Program Site Leaders and Assistants

Swim Instructors

Parks staff will be available to answer questions and conduct onsite interviews. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of resumes, qualifications and certifications.

Most of the jobs are for applicants 18 and older, but there will be a few positions available for people 15 and older. Applicants must live in the city of Syracuse and be fully vaccinated as requirements of employment.

Language interpretation services will be available.

If you are unable to attend the job fair, visit the City’s Indeed.com account to view open positions and qualifications at http://bit.ly/syrgovjobs

Questions about the job fair can be answered by calling 315-473-4330, or visiting the syracuse.recdesk.com.