Syracuse house fire in a vacant building on Mary Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was called to 142 Mary Street at 8:49 a.m. for a house fire in a vacant home.

Upon arrival, Firefighters located heavy smoke and fire emerging from several areas of the house.

Since most of the doors and windows were boarded up, it took crews several minutes to remove the plywood and gain entry.

Once inside, firefighters found copious amounts of trash and debris, making extinguishing the flames even more difficult. Several fire hoses were deployed, and a hole had to be cut in the roof to help remove
some of the smoke and heat.

Syracuse FD says 40 firefighters put out the house fire in just over 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to any neighboring homes. Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are currently working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

