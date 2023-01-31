SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the tragic shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) has created a scholarship in her name.
To ensure her name is never forgotten, SHA will present the $5,000 Brexialee Torres-Ortiz Memorial Scholarship every year to an eligible SHA Public Housing resident entering a two or four-year college or university and embodies the “extraordinary spirit of little Brexi.”
This spring, the SHA will also hold a dedication and renaming ceremony for the Central Village Boys & Girls Club, which Brexialee loved so much.