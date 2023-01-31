SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the tragic shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) has created a scholarship in her name.

To ensure her name is never forgotten, SHA will present the $5,000 Brexialee Torres-Ortiz Memorial Scholarship every year to an eligible SHA Public Housing resident entering a two or four-year college or university and embodies the “extraordinary spirit of little Brexi.”

“The tragic loss of Brexialee has been devastating for our community, and we want to honor and celebrate the life of such a promising young lady in whatever way we can. With the blessing of her family, we hope to assist a young person who wishes to continue their education in the same way that Brexi would have,” SHA Executive Director, William Simmons

This spring, the SHA will also hold a dedication and renaming ceremony for the Central Village Boys & Girls Club, which Brexialee loved so much.