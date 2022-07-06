(WSYR – TV) — For the second year in a row, the Syracuse Housing Authority will host it’s annual 10K Youth Basketball tournament to help prevent youth violence.

The idea started pre-covid, with an intent for young people to make healthy, positive connections with adults throughout the city. Police Officer Brandon Hanks helps to facilitate the program, focusing on gathering the youth and teens from within the city. Basketball specifically was chosen for the idea that during the game, all differences must be put aside to work together as a team and try to win the grand prize.

There is a training camp that begins in July which is a prerequisite for the program, with groups split up by age.

Syracuse Housing Authority Executive Director William Simmons says there will be educational and professional partners at the event for the youth to interact with. The kids especially look forward to the championship.

The tournament will take place July 23rd and 30th, at Wilson Park in Syracuse at 10 AM. Players must live in Syracuse and attend the training camp on July 16th. Registration ends July 8th. To visit more and register, visit SyracuseHousing.Org/10KTournament.